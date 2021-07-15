Bronson Point Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Valero Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,513,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,647. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

