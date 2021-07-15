Bronson Point Management LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 149,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,467,339. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

