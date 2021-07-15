Bronson Point Management LLC Sells 155,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bronson Point Management LLC lessened its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

TWTR stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 158,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,748,470. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

