Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,679,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

