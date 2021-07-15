Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,193 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.