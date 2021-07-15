Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Short Interest Up 331.3% in June

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 331.3% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BPYUP stock opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.18. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

