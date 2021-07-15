Brown Advisory Inc. Has $461,000 Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,697.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.04 million, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

