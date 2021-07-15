Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

GOLD stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

