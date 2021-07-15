Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of ALXN opened at $186.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

