Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 329,940 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 329,940 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,294,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.