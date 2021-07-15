Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

