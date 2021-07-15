Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 455 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 238.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $57.86 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $59.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.26.

