BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $25.40 on Monday. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 483,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BRP Group by 82.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 235,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BRP Group by 163.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

