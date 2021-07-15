BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.47. Approximately 3,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 287,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BRP Group by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

