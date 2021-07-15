Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $80.19 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.