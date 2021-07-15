Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

