Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.75.
BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
BURL opened at $330.88 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
