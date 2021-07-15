Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

BURL opened at $330.88 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $175.89 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

