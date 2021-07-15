BWS Financial Weighs in on Ubiquiti Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a report released on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NYSE:UI opened at $301.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.64. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

