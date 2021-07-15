Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHAA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

