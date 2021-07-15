Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

OTCMKTS:CFVIU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

