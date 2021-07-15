Caas Capital Management LP Invests $323,000 in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,870,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FNCH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.14. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

