Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,000 Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

FSSIU opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

