Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $87,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19,879.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 128,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 127,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,709,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

