Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,157. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

