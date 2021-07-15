Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.
CZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $93.58. The stock had a trading volume of 102,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,157. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
