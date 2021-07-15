Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.74. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.79 and a twelve month high of 21.63.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. This is an increase from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $288,974 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter worth about $217,000.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.