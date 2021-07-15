Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,253. Calix has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after purchasing an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

