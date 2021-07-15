Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Birch Grove Capital LP

Birch Grove Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 6.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,649. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.04.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

