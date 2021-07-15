Canaccord Genuity Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$28.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 52.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after acquiring an additional 768,002 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 319,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.3% in the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

