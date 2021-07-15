Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.40.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,860. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$19.77 and a 1 year high of C$46.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,329,349.20. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

