Candlestick Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Post worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Post by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

POST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Post’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

