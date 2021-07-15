Candlestick Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Post worth $35,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 747.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Post by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
POST stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91.
POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Post Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
