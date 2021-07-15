Candlestick Capital Management LP Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 562,085 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $25,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $9,415,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brinker International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brinker International by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 391,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,756. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

