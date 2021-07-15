Candlestick Capital Management LP Purchases 676,591 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 147.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,591 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.5% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $68,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,741 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 123,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.