Candlestick Capital Management LP Takes Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $987,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,680,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversey stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,510. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

