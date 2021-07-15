Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.06 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

