Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $236.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.54. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

