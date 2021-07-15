Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.08.

Shares of ROK opened at $291.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

