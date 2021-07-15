Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $178,032,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $166.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.