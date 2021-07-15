Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $76,115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $291.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $293.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.08.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.