Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,226 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,480,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 534,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

