CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGNH stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. 40,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,062. CardioGenics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

