Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $91,725.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $123.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.