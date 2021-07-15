Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.47

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $15.00. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2020, it's installed generating capacity is 161 MW. It also operates 8 transformer substations with approximately 476 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

