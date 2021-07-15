Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.72.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $91,400.00. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $2,817,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.