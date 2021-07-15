Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,529. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $226.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern purchased 2,400 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.