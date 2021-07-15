Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Celsius from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CELH opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,226,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

