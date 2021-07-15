Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

NYSE CNC opened at $73.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

