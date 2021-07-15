Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$19.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.57.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 6.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

