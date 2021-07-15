Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.53.

Shares of CG opened at C$9.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

