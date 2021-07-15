Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,522,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 222,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 29.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137 over the last 90 days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

