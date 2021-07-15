Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 27,342 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,342 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transocean by 979.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Transocean news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $323,596.50. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,545,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 3.66. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

